  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB clear.png33.3°C

Gold slips from record peak; markets eye US economic data

Powell strikes cautious tone on path of future rate cuts; US core PCE data due on Friday

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 10:31 PM

Top Stories

Dh106 billion for homes: UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects in Abu Dhabi

Dh106 billion for homes: UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects in Abu Dhabi

Dubai school fees to get cheaper as KHDA unveils strategy for quality education

Dubai school fees to get cheaper as KHDA unveils strategy for quality education

Future-proofing Dubai: New 100-year drainage system gets green light

Future-proofing Dubai: New 100-year drainage system gets green light

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, retreating from a record high scaled in the previous session, while investors hunkered down for economic data due later in the week for further cues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,734.58 per ounce, as of 01:56 p.m. ET (1756 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Gold surges to new peak on safe-haven demand, Fed rate cut bets

thumb-image

Jimmy Kimmel gets standing ovation upon return with emotional monologue

thumb-image

UAE schools ban online food deliveries to promote healthy eating for children

thumb-image

Mubadala Bio announces executive leadership updates

thumb-image

1-month holiday: UAE schools issue early winter break notices to help families plan

 

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 1.2% lower at $3,768.1.

The U.S. dollar index rose about 0.6%, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also drifted higher.

"Gold is still digesting some of the commentary coming out of the Federal Reserve yesterday and also geopolitical tensions with Russia... It's slightly cautious ahead of some economic data coming out," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday offered no new clues on the future course of interest rates, stressing that the central bank must carefully balance the risks of stubborn inflation against a slowing job market.

Markets are pricing in two additional 25-basis-point rate cuts this year — one in October with a 94% probability and another in December with a 77% probability, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Focus is now on Thursday's weekly U.S. jobless claims data and Friday's release of the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

On the geopolitical front, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday it struck two oil pumping stations overnight in Russia's Volgograd region.

Safe-haven gold becomes more attractive during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. It also tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment as it is a non-yielding asset.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $43.84 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.7% to $1,468.44, and palladium lost 0.7% to $1,211.45.