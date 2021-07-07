Gold slips below $1,800; 24K trades at Dh217.75 in Dubai
"A fall in treasury yields is certainly providing some support to gold," said an analyst.
Gold price slipped below $1,800 an ounce but was still trading in positive territory on Wednesday morning, helped by a drop in US Treasury yields.
Spot gold was up 0.13 per cent at $1,798.19 per ounce at 9.15am UAE time.
Today's gold rates in the UAE. Stay updated with #UAE gold rates on https://t.co/jYKRL2VyNb— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 7, 2021
#goldrates #goldprices #goldratedubai #goldratetoday pic.twitter.com/YpUiR8k72c
In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh217.75 per gram on Wednesday morning, falling from Dh219.25 at the close of the market on Tuesday.
Among the other variants of the precious metals, 22K was trading at Dh204.5 per gram; 21K at Dh195.25 and 18K at Dh167.25 on Wednesday morning,
“A fall in treasury yields is certainly providing some support to gold, whilst we are also seeing some slight weakness in the US dollar during early morning trading, which will also help,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near their lowest in more than four months. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
The dollar index was slightly lower at 92.515 following a 0.4 per cent gain in the previous session.
“I suspect that these (minutes) will just confirm the Fed is becoming relatively more hawkish, so (we) could see gold trading lower as a result,” Patterson said.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said lot of that hawkish Fed narrative is already built into the gold price. “Now we may not see a similar kind of intense selloff in the gold price.”
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Markets
Gold slips below $1,800; 24K trades at Dh217.75...
"A fall in treasury yields is certainly providing some support to... READ MORE
-
News
Consumer confidence in Dubai hits 10-year high
Among those confident of finding a job, 81 per cent fall in the 40-49 ... READ MORE
-
Business
Islamic fintech transforms operational models,...
Partnerships and collaborations with fintechs have continued to grow... READ MORE
-
Local Business
YouGotaGift receives region’s first PCI-DSS ...
YouGotaGift has announced that it has received the region’s... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Dilip Kumar passes away: Funeral to take place in ...
He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney extends lockdown as Delta...
Stay-at-home orders have already been in place in the country’s ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Temperature to hit 47°C, light...
Fair weather, hazy at times, to prevail READ MORE
-
Bollywood
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar leaves behind legacy...
The multiple-award-winning actor's career spanned over more than five ... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says