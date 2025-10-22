Gold and silver prices tumble: Is this a correction or start of a crash?

Gold and silver’s spectacular rally hit a wall this week, raising the question of whether the sharp pull-back marks a healthy correction or the beginning of a deeper crash.

After months of relentless gains, both metals tumbled in one of their steepest declines in years, forcing traders and investors to reassess the strength of the precious-metals bull run.

Gold plunged by as much as six per cent, wiping $235 off its price in a single day — its sharpest fall since 2013 — while silver slumped more than seven per cent, the biggest drop since 2011. Analysts describe the move as a technical “reset” rather than the start of a structural collapse, but the speed of the sell-off exposed how overextended the market had become.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the correction was inevitable after a nine-week rally that saw gold surge 31 per cent and silver 45 per cent. “Exceptionally strong pre-Diwali demand helped support prices, but with a firmer dollar, risk-on sentiment in equities, and softer Asian physical buying, traders began protecting profits instead of chasing new highs,” he said. Gold’s repeated failure to break decisively above $4,380 triggered a cascade of automated selling and profit-taking.

The sharp move underscored a long-standing reality: silver’s liquidity is roughly nine times lower than gold’s, magnifying every rally and correction. When leveraged traders rushed for the exits, the white metal’s thinner market structure exaggerated losses, even though fundamental demand remains solid.

Gary Wagner, precious-metals analyst at Kitco, said the magnitude of gold’s plunge — a 5.39 per cent single-day loss — mirrored the classic characteristics of an over-stretched market finally succumbing to gravity. “The correction was overdue and should not have come as a surprise,” he said. “After such an extended advance without meaningful retracement, a swift and severe reversal was inevitable.”

Interestingly, silver’s reaction was less extreme than expected. Historically, silver tends to lose nearly twice as much as gold during steep pull-backs, but this time the gap was narrower — 7.2 per cent versus 5.4 per cent — hinting at underlying resilience in silver’s market structure. “Silver’s decline, though sharp, was proportionally modest compared with gold’s, suggesting latent strength in the white metal,” Wagner observed.

That resilience partly reflects fundamentals. Global silver supply remains in deficit for a fourth consecutive year, according to the Silver Institute. Mine output has stagnated while industrial demand — driven by solar-panel manufacturing, electric vehicles and electronics — continues to rise. Premiums in London and India have surged as buyers compete for limited physical stock, with delivery delays and spot shortages reported by major refiners.

Meanwhile, gold’s fundamental backdrop still looks robust. Central-bank purchases remain near record highs — exceeding 1,000 tonnes annually — as emerging-market central banks diversify away from the dollar.

The World Gold Council recently highlighted that official-sector buying now accounts for nearly 25 per cent of total global demand, providing a stabilising floor even when speculative flows retreat.

From a technical standpoint, analysts see $4,000 as the crucial near-term support level for gold. A sustained breach could expose deeper retracements to $3,945 or $3,845, though the broader uptrend remains intact as long as those levels hold. Silver, after finding support around $47.80, could consolidate before resuming its advance if industrial demand revives and U.S. trade policy remains favourable.

The upcoming US.l Section 232 review of critical-mineral imports, which includes silver, platinum and palladium, could also sway short-term sentiment. A no-tariff outcome would ease London’s supply crunch and normalise lease rates; tariffs, however, could trap US-held metal domestically, tightening global liquidity and fuelling another price squeeze.

Most institutional forecasts remain constructive. Bank of America still sees gold climbing to $5,000 and silver to $65 by 2026, arguing that the drivers of the rally — inflation hedging, central-bank diversification, geopolitical risk and declining real yields — remain unchanged. UBS has reiterated its 2025 target of $4,600 for gold, calling the current slide “a correction within an ongoing structural bull market.”

According to precious metals analysts, a crash implies a sustained and disorderly collapse triggered by fundamental change — such as a shift in monetary policy or collapse in demand. A correction, by contrast, is a natural process of cooling speculative excesses. Most veteran traders fall in the latter camp. As Hansen summarised, “The structural drivers behind this year’s historic rallies remain intact. These metals are no longer overbought but still under-owned in portfolios.”

Inflation expectations have firmed, bond yields remain volatile, and geopolitical risk from US–China tensions and Middle East flashpoints continues to drive safe-haven demand. Gold’s pull-back, while dramatic, may simply clear the way for a more sustainable climb once speculative froth subsides.

"In essence, the market is undergoing a cathartic reset — not a meltdown. If support at $4,000 in gold and $46 in silver holds, long-term investors may yet see this as a buying opportunity rather than a warning signal," a Dubai bullion trader said. But should those levels collapse and liquidity tighten further, the line between correction and crash could blur fast. For now, however, the weight of evidence still favours consolidation, not capitulation — a pause before the next leg of the precious-metals story resumes.