Gold prices trade lowest in weeks, losing Dh4.5 per gram in Dubai

Attention still remains centred on energy prices, inflation expectations, bond yields and the dollar, from a trader perspective, said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 20 May 2026, 10:27 AM
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Gold prices in the UAE lost Dh4.5 at the market open on Wednesday, the lowest since mid-March.

Data by Dubai Jewellery Group shows that 24K gold price was trading at Dh537.75. Throughout April and May, the precious metal has remained steady within the Dh541 to Dh588 range.

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The other precious metal variants – 22K, 21K, 18K and 14K – were trading at Dh498, Dh477.50, Dh409.25 and Dh319.25 per gram, respectively, on Monday morning.

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Globally, spot gold was trading at $4,466.56 (Dh16,400.57), while silver saw a slight decline, trading at $74.36 (Dh273.23).

Attention still remains centred on energy prices, inflation expectations, bond yields and the dollar, from a trader perspective, said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Technically, gold has in the very short term settled into a narrow $4,500 to $4,590 range, with prices compressing around key Fibonacci retracement levels,” he explained.

Fibonacci retracement levels are used by traders to place entry orders, set stop-loss levels, and determine price targets, according to Investopedia.

“The broader setup remains constrained by two important moving averages. The 200-day moving average, currently near $4,355, represents the next major support level, while the 50-day moving average around $4,705 continues to cap upside attempts,” Hansen added.

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