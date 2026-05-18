Gold prices steady in Dubai after losing over Dh21 per gram in 10 days

US investment bank JPMorgan has lowered its 2026 average gold price forecast to $5,243 per ounce, down from $5,708 an ounce earlier as yellow metal stays under pressure

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 9:24 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Gold prices were steady at the start of the week in Dubai after losing more than Dh21 per gram over the past 10 days. Data from the Dubai Jewellery Group showed the 24K gold price trading at Dh547.25 per gram, down Dh21.25 per gram over the past days. The 24K gold was trading at Dh568.5 per gram on May 8.

The other precious metal variants – 22K, 21K, 18K and 14K – were trading at Dh506.75, Dh486.0, Dh416.5 and Dh325.0 per gram, respectively, on Monday morning. Spot gold inched up to $4,535.7 per ounce.

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

UAE says 'terrorist attack' near Barakah power site is unacceptable act of aggression

UAE says 'terrorist attack' near Barakah power site is unacceptable act of aggression

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Gold slipped toward this month’s lowest point on Friday as a rise in Treasury yields and a firm US dollar continued to weigh on the metal. Elevated energy prices and resulting inflation concerns could maintain upward pressure on US Treasury yields, weighing on non-yielding assets in the process.

On Monday, it fell 1.1 per cent to $4,488.99 per ounce in earlier trade, hitting its lowest level since March 30. The precious metal came under pressure from rising geopolitical tensions after a drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the UAE, lifting crude prices and bets on interest rates.

In addition, Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting three drones, while US President Donald Trump warned that Iran must act “fast” after efforts to end the US-Israeli war appeared to have stalled.

Importantly, US investment bank JPMorgan lowered its 2026 average gold price forecast to $5,243 per ounce, down from $5,708 earlier.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi responds to drone-linked fire near Barakah nuclear plant

2

UAE, Saudi Arabia sight Dhul Hijjah crescent; Eid Al Adha dates announced

3

Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE experts warn against posting sarcastic, assumptuous comments

4

UAE minister discusses Iran's attacks, threats to vessels with IMO chief

5

Dhul Hijjah crescent moon spotted in UAE; Eid Al Adha dates revealed