Gold prices in Dubai trade higher in early trade

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:15 AM

Gold prices in Dubai rose in early trade on Thursday as yellow metal prices stayed above $2,500 per ounce.

In the UAE, the 24K variant of the precious metal was trading at Dh303.0 per gram, up Dh0.75 per gram at 9am UAE time.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened higher at Dh280.5, Dh271.5 and Dh232.75 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2.502.13 per ounce, down 0.43 per cent at 9.05am UAE time.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said the dollar’s misery is making gold shine like a new penny.