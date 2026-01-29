Gold prices in Dubai continue to set new record highs every day

Gold prices rally continued on Thursday morning, maintaining the trend of setting a new record high every day as investors rush to safe-haven assets due to global geopolitical uncertainty and rising tension between the US and Iran.

The precious metal crossed the $5,500 milestone globally, and the 22K gold price also rocketed above Dh600 per gram for the first time in Dubai on Thursday.

As per Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K gold price jumped Dh30.5 per gram to a new record high of Dh666 per gram on Thursday. Similarly, 22K gold prices surged to Dh616.75 per gram, up Dh 28.25 per gram.

Among the other variants of the precious metal, 21K, 18K and 14K were trading at Dh591.25, Dh506.75 and Dh395.25 per gram, respectively.

Gold crossed the $5,500 mark for the first time, trading at $5,549.75 per ounce on Thursday morning, up 4.6 per cent.

Analysts are increasingly betting on precious metals hitting $6,000 this year due to further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and ongoing geopolitical tensions around the world.

Trump on Thursday warned Iran to come to negotiations table, otherwise the US could launch an attack against Tehran.

The US has already deployed aircraft carriers in the Middle East to force Iran to come to negotiations table.

He has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June aimed at degrading Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programs.