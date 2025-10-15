Gold prices in Dubai: Will UAE shoppers buy 14K jewellery?

In the UAE, jewellers sell gold ornaments and jewellery designed with a purity of 22K, 21K, and 18K. But as precious metal prices are trading at an all-time high, demand for more affordable ornaments is growing. In India, 14K jewellery has been much in demand ahead of the festival and wedding season amidst record-high prices. But will there be any takers of this new affordable variant if introduced by Dubai jewellers?

In the UAE market, Vinay Jethwani, Partner, Meena Jewellers, said it’s also important to note that anything below 12K is not considered jewellery and only pieces above 12K are officially recognised as such.

Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, said they currently do not offer anything below 18K.

“In diamond jewellery, however, there is some global movement toward 14K and 9K, as the diamond tends to be the key element of value in such pieces. For our largely Indian clientele, 22K remains the preferred and trusted choice as it represents purity, tradition, and long-term value,” he said.

Dhanak believes that reducing purity goes against the very essence of gold as an investment and the jeweller has “no near-future plans to move down to 14K or 9K”.

In the UAE, 24K and 22K hit an all-time high, reaching Dh502.5 and Dh465.25 per gram, respectively. Globally, gold crossed $4,100 per ounce.

In India, 10 gram gold of 22K, 18K and 14K stood at Rs117,650 (Dh4,868 or Dh486 per gram), Rs96,330 and Rs74,880 on Tuesday, respectively.

Anil Dhanak suggested that there won’t be a significant demand for lower-purity jewellery in this region.

“Gold buying here is deeply connected with investment and tradition — not just fashion. Customers value the assurance of purity, especially when they view gold as a safeguard for the future. So, rather than shifting to lower karats, most buyers will continue to choose standard purities like 18K and 22K, which align with both cultural sentiment and financial logic,” he added.

Vinay Jethwani of Meena Jewellers noted that jewellery buyers, in general, are a thoughtful audience.

“Those who wish to manage costs tend to reduce the weight of a piece rather than compromise on purity. This applies across age groups — whether it’s a younger buyer or a seasoned investor. Gold purity carries an inherent trust factor, and in our experience, customers would rather buy less gold of higher purity than more gold of lower purity,” he concluded.