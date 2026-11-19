Dubai gold prices dropped further on Thursday morning, the 24K variant trading for the first time below Dh450 this year. The metal lost Dh16.5 in a week.

The 24K variant was trading at Dh448.75 per gram at the open of the market on Thursday, according to data by Dubai Jewellery Group. The other variants also dropped further, with 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K trading at Dh415.5, Dh398.5, Dh341.5, and Dh336.5, respectively.

Globally, spot gold lost 0.11 per cent at $3,732.01 per ounce. Silver gained 0.57 per cent at $45.35 per ounce.

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The yellow metal dropped below the $3800 level on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025, noted financial analyst Vijay Valecha.

The precious metal has fallen by almost 30 per cent since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fueled inflation and pushed central banks to tighten monetary policy.

“The market is pricing in quarter-point increases in December and January, and another by April,” Valecha said. Traders currently put their chances of a 90 per cent 25 bps Federal Reserve rate hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The hawkish sentiment is largely driven by consumer prices exceeding forecasts for the third consecutive month, the analyst explained.

“The resulting shift in rate expectations lifted US yields and strengthened the dollar, creating headwinds for gold, which pays no interest. For the next clues on the Fed’s rate path, investors will focus on minutes from the central bank’s October meeting."

The minutes of the October 27-28 meeting were released on Wednesday, in which most Fed policymakers concurred that a further hike is needed if the US economy continues to evolve as expected.

US Fed policy matters to the UAE because the dirham is pegged to the dollar, with the UAE Central Bank aligning its base rate with the Fed’s move. In October, it held interest rate unchanged at 3.9 per cent.