Gold loses Dh9.5, drops below Dh500 per gram again

Gold prices dropped below Dh500 per gram for the second consecutive week, continuing its momentum of trading within the Dh450 to Dh500 range.

The 24K variant of the precious metal was trading at Dh496.25 at the market open on Tuesday, losing Dh9.5 from Dh506 at the close of the markets on Monday, according to data by Dubai City of Gold and Joyalukkas.

Other variants of the precious metal, 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K, were also trading lower at Dh459,50, Dh440.50, Dh377.75, and Dh294.50, respectively.

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Globally, spot gold lost around 1.4 per cent, trading at $4,123 as of 9:40am UAE time. Silver was trading at $62.77, losing around 4 per cent.

The dollar’s surge last week, as well as a structural shift in gold, is expected to lead to a bearish momentum in the coming weeks, with selling opportunities arising at every rise, analysts say.

“From a technical standpoint, gold failed to close above the $3,685 support level last week, retested the breakdown, and continued to fall, supporting a bearish stance in the weeks to come,” Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer of Century Financial, said.

“From an intraday standpoint, the $3,225-$3,233 price mark acts as a Fibonacci confluence resistance level, and any bounce to these levels can act as an attractive point for shorts. In fact, gold retested this level and started falling in today’s early sessions.”