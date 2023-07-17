Gold investment in UAE: 7 things residents should consider before making a purchase

Investing in gold in the UAE can be a good way to diversify your portfolio and protect your wealth against inflation.

By Shireen Shahnas Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM

Gold has long been a symbol of wealth and prosperity. In the UAE, gold is especially prized, and Dubai is a major hub for the global gold market. With its vibrant gold souks, tax-free environment, and secure storage facilities, the UAE offers residents a unique opportunity to invest in gold.

Here are 7 tips that you can consider when investing in gold.

1. Understand the purpose of your investment

Before diving into the gold market, it's important to define your investment goals. Are you seeking long-term wealth preservation, capital appreciation, or portfolio diversification? Understanding your purpose will guide your investment strategy and help you make appropriate decisions along the way.

2. Choose the right form of gold

Gold investments come in various forms, including physical gold, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and gold mining stocks. Physical gold, such as bars and coins, offers a tangible asset that can be stored or displayed. ETFs provide an opportunity to invest in gold without the need for physical possession, while gold mining stocks offer exposure to the performance of gold mining companies. Consider your preferences, risk tolerance, and investment horizon when selecting the right form of gold for your portfolio.

3. Timing and market analysis

Like any investment, timing plays a crucial role in gold investments. Monitor market trends, geopolitical factors, and economic indicators that influence gold prices. While it is difficult to time the market perfectly, keeping an eye on market conditions can help you make more informed decisions about when to buy or sell gold.

4. Diversification with gold

Gold has historically had an inverse correlation with traditional asset classes, such as stocks and bonds. This means that when stocks and bonds go down, gold often goes up. This makes gold a valuable diversification tool, as it can help to reduce the overall volatility of your portfolio. In addition to reducing volatility, gold can also provide a hedge against economic uncertainties. If you are considering adding gold to your portfolio, it is important to consult with a financial advisor to determine the appropriate allocation of gold within your portfolio based on your risk profile.

5. Consider Sharia-compliant gold investments

For UAE residents seeking Sharia-compliant investments, the gold market offers options that adhere to Islamic finance principles. Sharia-compliant gold products are designed to comply with the guidelines of Sharia law, providing an avenue for investors to align their investments with their religious beliefs.

6. Seek professional advice

Investing in gold, particularly for substantial amounts, requires careful consideration and expertise. Consult with reputable financial advisors who specialize in precious metals or have a deep understanding of the gold market. They can help assess your investment objectives, analyse market trends, and guide you through the complexities of buying, storing, and selling gold.

7. Secure storage and insurance

When investing in physical gold, it's crucial to ensure secure storage and consider insurance options. The UAE has many safe places to store your precious metals. Choose a trusted facility with advanced security measures and insurance coverage.

