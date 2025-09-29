Gold hits record high on rate-cut bets, US government shutdown fears

Gold prices surged past $3,800 an ounce for the first time on Monday, setting a new record as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset on U.S. rate cut expectations, fears of a potential government shutdown and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Spot gold was up 1.9% at $3,829.63 per ounce by 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,833.37 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 1.2% higher at $3,855.2.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

"Safe-haven demand focused on the potential U.S. government shutdown" is one of the driving factors behind gold's rally, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

"The dollar is under some light pressure in response to that, certainly supporting the precious metals complex."

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Shandryholove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Gold, which tends to perform well in low-interest-rate environments and during times of uncertainty, has climbed more than 43% so far this year.

The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index came in line with expectations on Friday, bolstering market confidence in potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve at its October and December meetings.

"The PCE data from last week was viewed as not standing in the way of an additional one or two Fed rate cuts ... they continue to be a supportive factor for gold and silver," Meger said.

Separately, Newmont said CEO Tom Palmer would retire by the year-end, after spending more than a decade with the world's largest gold miner. Rival Barrick also announced the resignation of CEO Mark Bristow earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 1.9% to $46.85 per ounce, hitting a more than 14-year high. Platinum gained 1.5% to $1,592.65, a 12-year high, while Palladium fell 1.1% to $1,255.61.