  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB clear.png31°C

Gold extends record run past $4,200 on rate-cut hopes, safe-haven fervour

Fed's Powell signals dovish tone as U.S. jobs remain sluggish

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 8:18 PM

Top Stories

Global Village Season 30 starts: Families enjoy pavilions, food stalls after long wait

Global Village Season 30 starts: Families enjoy pavilions, food stalls after long wait

UAE: Smoke billows as fire erupts in Sharjah Industrial Area

UAE: Smoke billows as fire erupts in Sharjah Industrial Area

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Gold prices breached $4,200 per ounce for the first time on Wednesday, extending a record rally as rising interest rate cut bets and geopolitical jitters send investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,206.59 per ounce as of 10:19 a.m. ET (1419 GMT), after hitting an all-time high of $4,217.95 earlier. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.4% to $4,222.30.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

When does AI creation cross the line to intrusion

thumb-image

SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight

thumb-image

England thrash Latvia to qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup

thumb-image

Alec Baldwin shares update after his car crashes into a tree

thumb-image

How artificial intelligence is shaping the future of work

 

"The metal has been on a tear, and it doesn't look like it wants to stop... With U.S.-China trade tensions being reignited in the last few days, investors have even more reason to hedge their long equity bets by diversifying into gold," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

Gold has surged over 60% this year, driven by a confluence of factors including geopolitical tensions, rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and strong ETF inflows.

"With the $5,000 handle now just $800 away, I wouldn't bet against gold getting there eventually," Razaqzada said, adding that a short-term correction is likely to shake out weaker hands and attract fresh dip buyers.

The dollar slipped against a basket of peers after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone on Tuesday, saying the U.S. labour market remained mired in "low-hiring, low-firing doldrums."

Gold is considered a traditional hedge against uncertainty and inflation, and also thrives in low-rate environments as it is a non-yielding asset.

Traders are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in October with a 98% probability, followed by another cut in December, which is fully priced in at 100%..

Adding to the safe-haven bid, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was considering cutting some trade ties with China after both sides imposed tit-for-tat port fees this week.

Markets are also watching the U.S. government shutdown, which has halted official data and may cloud policymakers' outlook abroad.

Silver climbed 2.4% to $52.69, following Tuesday's record high of $53.6.

Silver's surge is driven by a tight London supply, marked by extreme backwardation and record lease rates, but it could reverse quickly if shortages ease, Michael Brown, senior strategist at Pepperstone, said.

Elsewhere, platinum climbed 1.2% to $1,657.45 and palladium rose 1% to $1,541.50.