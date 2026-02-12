Gold slides below $5,000 as strong US jobs data and stop-selling weigh

Gold prices fell to a near one-week low on Thursday as strong U.S. labour data dampened hopes of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, with a break below $5,000 an ounce deepening losses as selling pressure intensified.

Spot gold slipped 2.7% lower to $4,941.47 per ounce by 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT). Bullion slipped to its lowest level since February 6 earlier in the session.