Gold, silver prices rise in Dubai, 24K jumps over Dh6 in early trade

Gold prices rose by Dh6.5 per gram at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Monday.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, 24K gold was trading at Dh621.75 per gram at 9 am UAE time on Monday, up Dh6.5 per gram from last week’s close.

Similarly, gold prices for other variants – 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K – were trading higher at Dh575.75, Dh552.0, Dh473.0, and Dh369.0 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was trading at $5,155.56 per ounce, up nearly one per cent due to the dollar’s drop and the US Supreme Court’s tariff verdict.

Spot silver price climbed 3.1 per cent to $87.23 ​per ounce, reaching more than ‌two-week high on Monday morning.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

The conservative-majority high court ruled 6-3 in its judgment, saying the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) "does not authorise the President to impose tariffs."

The US dollar fell as traders took the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down most of Trump's tariffs as supportive of global growth, though confusion and risk of conflict in the Middle East ‌kept moves relatively small.