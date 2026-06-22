Gold and silver approach critical technical juncture

Gold and silver are entering a pivotal phase as both precious metals approach historically significant technical levels that could shape the next stage of their long-term trajectories, analysts say.

While structural fundamentals remain supportive, investors are increasingly weighing whether current weakness presents a buying opportunity or signals the potential for further downside.

Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $4,208.58 per ounce, as of 1003 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since June 11 on Friday. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $4,226.90. Spot silver rose 2.3 per cent to $66.41 per ounce, Reuters data showed.

Gold is currently testing the $4,000 level, near the 0.272 Fibonacci retracement of the broader 1920–2026 advance. “This area could prove decisive in determining whether the secular bull market remains intact or whether prices first need to undergo a deeper corrective phase toward the $3,500 region before renewed demand emerges” said Razan Hilal, market analyst at forex.com.

On the other hand, J.P. Morgan Global Research forecasts prices per ounce to average $6,000/oz by the final quarter of 2026, rising toward $6,300/oz by the end of 2027. Yet Greg Shearer, head of Base & Precious Metals at J.P. Morgan, acknowledges that recent investor interest has declined.

“Gold is stuck in a bit of a technical no-man’s land, trudging above the 200-day moving average around $4,340/oz and capped for now below the 50-day moving average at $4,730/oz. Amid this sideways plod, and with growing worries that the Fed might have to respond to energy-driven inflation with hikes, gold is on the back burner for most investors at the moment,” Shearer said.

Silver is facing similar challenges. A sustained break below the yearly low near $61 could expose the long-term breakout zone around $50—an area of considerable historical significance that served as major resistance for much of the period since the 1980s and could once again attract long-term investors seeking value.

Naturally, investors are increasingly asking whether the recent drawdown represents another opportunity to accumulate precious metals. The answer largely depends on investment horizon and risk tolerance.

“For long-term investors, physical ownership of precious metals has historically served as a store of value across economic cycles. This approach has been passed down through generations and remains broadly aligned with gold’s long-term bullish trajectory. From an institutional perspective, the investment case for gold remains constructive. According to the World Gold Council, central banks purchased 863 tonnes of gold in 2025, marking the fourth-largest annual purchase on record and extending a multi-year trend of elevated official-sector demand. Recent central bank surveys also indicate strong intentions to further increase gold allocations in the coming years, suggesting that institutional buying interest could continue to emerge during periods of market weakness,” said Hilal.

“The 200-day EMA near $4,334 should act as the first key level that bulls need to reclaim to alleviate the current bearish pressure. Until that level is recovered on a daily closing basis, rebounds are likely to be viewed as corrective within a broader consolidative decline, with momentum signals implying that further tests of lower levels cannot be ruled out,” Haresh Menghani of FXStreet wrote.

Silver’s long-term outlook is underpinned by a different set of fundamentals. Unlike gold, silver’s demand profile is increasingly linked to its strategic industrial applications. The metal remains essential to solar energy, electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, and advanced electronics. The Silver Institute has highlighted record industrial demand and multiple consecutive years of structural market deficits, reinforcing silver’s growing importance in the global technology and energy transition.

Nevertheless, short-term trading risks should not be overlooked. “Should the US Dollar Index stabilise above 101 and expectations for additional Federal Reserve tightening continue to build, both gold and silver could face another leg lower toward the historical support zones currently under focus,” Hilal said.

Seasonal liquidity conditions also warrant attention. Summer trading activity is typically lighter, while the economic and inflationary implications of Middle East tensions may take time to fully unfold. As a result, volatility across precious metals is likely to remain elevated, even if the broader secular bull market ultimately remains intact.

Overall, the long-term outlook for both gold and silver continues to favour higher prices over time. “However, investors may require additional technical and macroeconomic confirmation before confidence returns and the next major bullish phase can fully take shape,” Hilal said.