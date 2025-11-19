From Russian fields to UAE tables: How 'Made in Russia' strengthens agricultural exports

The Russian agro-industrial complex is strengthening its position in the UAE, demonstrating steady growth in supplies and expanding its presence in the Middle Eastern market

By:

Najibullo Jabbori | Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Russia's agricultural export to the UAE is growing

In the first quarter of 2025, Russian agricultural exports to the UAE exceeded 290,000 tonnes, an increase of 26 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Dairy products showed the highest growth, increasing 7.7 times to 54 tonnes, including a threefold increase in ice cream exports.

Grain supplies grew to 268,000 tonnes, of which 244,000 tonnes were wheat. Legume supplies almost doubled, reaching 13,500 tonnes, while meat exports increased by 30 per cent to 1,900 tonnes.

Behind this growth is the national brand ‘Made in Russia’, which brings together manufacturers from various industries, from food and textiles to engineering and digital technologies. The brand certificate confirms not only the Russian origin of the products, but also their compliance with international standards of quality, safety and sustainability of supply - key criteria for partners in the UAE.

From ice cream to grain: participants of the national brand on the UAE market

‘Made in Russia’ emphasises proven origin, compliance with international requirements and transparency of processes. Therefore, one of the notable trends has been the activity of certified manufacturers in the GCC market. For example, BRPI and Eskimos, ice cream manufacturers that demonstrate compliance with strict food safety standards, supply their products to the UAE under this brand. The grain company Mistral Trading, which has been operating for over 30 years, is expanding its exports of legumes and cereals, fully complying with the requirements of foreign partners. These companies reflect the brand's principle: ‘Made in Russia’ brings together manufacturers with different profiles who bring safe, proven and competitive products to the foreign market.

Miratorg: an example of how the principles of the national brand ‘Made in Russia’ are implemented

One of the participants in the national brand is the Miratorg agricultural holding, a company that represents the scale and technological level of Russian agriculture abroad. Thanks to its complete production chain - from breeding stock and its own feed to processing and packaging - the company produces more than a million tonnes of meat annually and ensures stable supplies to international markets, including the GCC countries.

Company President Viktor Linnik emphasises the strategic importance of the region: "The UAE market and the entire Gulf region are of strategic importance to us. We have not only been supplying meat since 2015, but we are also actively developing here, studying consumer preferences and expanding our product range. Our focus is on premium-quality products that combine the natural purity of Russian farms, the highest safety standards, and full compliance with Halal requirements. We see growing demand for such products in the UAE.”

‘Made in Russia’ brand approach also includes a focus on high quality standards - Miratorg reflects this concept through complete control over the entire production chain, from growing feed and breeding animals to processing and packaging. As Linnik notes: “Our beef is the result of a unique ecosystem we have created. Free grazing, our own feed, and full control over the entire chain - from raising the calf to packaging the steak - are what set us apart. Our processing plants are not inferior, and in many ways superior, to European counterparts, ensuring impeccable quality and safety for every batch shipped to the UAE.”

In 2025, the company opened the Miratorg Signature showroom in Dubai's Motor City, presenting Black Angus marbled beef, the Cross Wagyu line, certified to Halal standards, and Russian delicatessen products. This is an example of how certified producers are integrated into global supply chains under a single national brand.

Sustainable development as part of the brand

‘Made in Russia’ philosophy implies not only quality, but also responsible production.

As one of the largest producers in the industry, Miratorg actively invests in environmental and social improvements: it restores unused agricultural land, reuses treated water for agricultural needs, converts its transport fleet to methane fuel, and ensures that raw materials are processed with minimal waste.

Prospects for the UAE market

Russian agricultural products are increasingly entering the UAE market, where reliability of supply, transparency and quality control are valued.

‘Made in Russia’ certificate serves as a mark of trust for partners, confirming that the products meet international requirements, are safe and are supplied by verified manufacturers.

By uniting producers under the national brand, Russia is strengthening its presence in Middle Eastern markets and laying the foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of food security and sustainable development.

- Najibullo Jabbori, Chief Representative of the Russian national brand ‘Made in Russia’.