FPIs return with a bang Rs12.1 billion investment in equities, debt

The FPIs have made a comeback after markets witnessed a net outflow of Rs113.08 billion in July.

Foreign portfolio (FPI) investors made a comeback to India with net investment of Rs12.1 billion in the first week of August on the back of some positive domestic factors, including signs of economic recovery and falling unemployment rate.

The FPIs have made a comeback after markets witnessed a net outflow of Rs113.08 billion in July.

In equities, FPIs invested Rs9.75 billion during August 2-6, while in the debt segment, investors pumped in Rs2.35 billion, as per depository’s data.

This took the total net investment during the period under review to 12.1 billion.

The return of overseas investors with a bang is amid signs of the rupee weakening further against a strong dollar on rising domestic inflationary concerns.

Besides, Reserve Bank’s dollar buying spree is expected to support this trend. “Rupee is expected to weaken on the back of a strong US dollar and rising inflation concerns,” said Sajal Gupta, Head, Forex and Rates at Edelweiss Securities.

Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice-president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities, said markets were buoyed by a set of domestic indicators such as recovery in PMI prints, lower unemployment rate in CMIE surveys and recovery in GST receipts, even as concerns over the third wave lingered in global markets.

The week-ended Friday witnessed a surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs.

On August 5, the Sensex touched a record high of Rs547.17 billion.

The market surged in line with the global cues and on the back of robust Q1 earnings. With the return of investments in August, net FPI investments into equities segment in 2020 have again breached the Rs50,000 mark.

The net FPI investment into the equities segment in 2020 stood at Rs500.11 billion, as per NSDL data.

Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India pointed that this does not indicate a change in trend yet.

“Higher valuations, surge in oil prices and firmness in dollar have been keeping FPIs away from Indian equities. They have also been booking profits at regular intervals with markets trading near all-time highs,” he added.

“The return of FPIs has triggered renewed interest in large-caps,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has gained 1.51 per cent this week, Chouhan said.

Experts said key equity indices are expected to resume their northward trajectory during the upcoming week.

Accordingly, build-up of investors’ hopes on faster economic recovery as well as easing Covid restrictions are likely to trigger this trend.

Besides, the expected growth in industrial production will also support this trajectory. However, rotational profit-booking could induce some volatility during the week ahead.

“Nifty could rise some more in the coming week in the absence of any major negatives emerging,” said HDFC Securities’ Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani.

“We expect the positive momentum in the market to continue on account of strong domestic economy data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Retail Research Head Siddhartha Khemka.

“Next week, market will react to US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data. Lot of stock specific action would continue as more results get declared.”

Apart from the macro-economic data points, the week ahead will be influenced by Q1FY22 corporate earnings.

Notably, companies like Indian Hotels, Coal India, IFCI, Power Grid, Max Healthcare, Lupin, Motherson Sumi , India Cements, IDFC, and Hero MotoCorp are expected to announce their Q1FY22 earning results next week.

--- issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com