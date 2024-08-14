Financing conditions pass global selloff test, so far

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:47 PM

A tumultuous sell-off in financial markets this month has barely scathed global financing conditions, but the risk of further volatility means borrowers are not yet out of the woods.

Equity and corporate debt markets have clawed back some of their losses sparked earlier in August by US recession fears and the unwinding of a popular yen carry trade.

They remain markedly weaker than a month ago, however, with the S&P 500 broad US stock index still 5 per cent below July’s peak after an initial plunge of nearly 10 per cent. European stocks have taken a similar hit.

Higher and lower-rated corporate bonds have meanwhile given up much of a decline this year in the risk premium they pay over government bonds.

But financing conditions - the ease with which borrowers can obtain funding - have not tightened enough, even at the height of the selloff, to spark worries about a sharper economic slowdown that could hasten central bank interest rate cuts.

“We just haven’t seen big enough moves to materially change financing conditions for corporates or households,” said Chris Jeffrey, head of macro strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

Indeed, a closely-watched gauge of US financial conditions compiled by Goldman Sachs shows that while they have tightened sharply since mid-July, conditions remain loose historically and more accommodative than in much of last year.

Global stocks, for example, are still up nearly 10 per cent this year and credit spreads are lower than in 2023.

Goldman estimates that every potential further 10 per cent sell-off in equities would reduce US economic growth over the next year by just under half a percentage point, while associated moves in other markets if equities slumped could imply a total hit of just under a percentage point.

So with US growth still over 2 per cent, it would take a much bigger drop in equity markets to cause significant economic pain that ripples out globally.

Rate cuts

With the US Federal Reserve set to start cutting rates soon and other central banks already doing so, the key takeaway from the recent market ructions is a fall in borrowing costs.

US 10-year Treasury yields are down more than 50 basis points since the start of July, while yields on UK and German government bonds have fallen over 30 bps apiece as investors bet on steeper rate cuts.

That bodes well for borrowers. US investment-grade corporate bond yields have also dropped 50 bps since the start of July.

Highly-rated companies raised $45 billion from US bond sales last week, according to LSEG’s IFR — at the high end of analyst expectations and a sign of confidence amid the selloff. There were also more bond sales in Europe than a year ago, while the US market made a strong start to this week.

“It doesn’t seem like access to credit is really a problem right now,” said Idanna Appio, portfolio manager at First Eagle Investments.

“Indeed, lower Treasury yields are opening up a window for companies to come to market,” Appio, a former Fed economist, said.