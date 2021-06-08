Etisalat lists bonds worth €1 billion on ADX
The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board of Directors decision No.17 of 2014 concerning the regulations of bonds and to article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the listing of the bonds of the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (Etisalat) under the issuer’s medium-term note programme with a total amount of Euro1 billion in two tranches, starting 14th June 2021.
The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board of Directors decision No.17 of 2014 concerning the regulations of bonds and to article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules.
All heads of departments in ADX are to execute this resolution all in their respective fields, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.
This resolution shall be circulated to SCA, all departments at ADX, and all brokers accredited by ADX. The resolution is effective from the date of issue. — Wam
-
Markets
Etisalat lists bonds worth €1 billion on ADX
The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Central banks set to boost gold reserves
Central banks across the world are upbeat on gold, as around 21 per... READ MORE
-
Business
World Bank predicts fastest global rebound in 50...
Many emerging markets and developing economies were seeing elevated... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Sheraa launches report on Sharjah’s impact-...
The 114 startups supported by Sheraa during the past five years have... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah’s sky pods to zip you through city...
A longer sky pod test track is set to start operations ahead of Expo... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid vaccinated residents
The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world. READ MORE
-
Europe
French President Macron slapped by man, two...
Macron had approached a barrier to shake the man's hand. READ MORE
-
Government
Up to Dh200,000 fine for abusing mental health...
The Federal National Council has passed a draft law on mental health. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year