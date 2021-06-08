Etisalat lists bonds worth €1 billion on ADX

The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board of Directors decision No.17 of 2014 concerning the regulations of bonds and to article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the listing of the bonds of the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (Etisalat) under the issuer’s medium-term note programme with a total amount of Euro1 billion in two tranches, starting 14th June 2021.

The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board of Directors decision No.17 of 2014 concerning the regulations of bonds and to article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules.

All heads of departments in ADX are to execute this resolution all in their respective fields, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.

This resolution shall be circulated to SCA, all departments at ADX, and all brokers accredited by ADX. The resolution is effective from the date of issue. — Wam