Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Etisalat lists bonds worth €1 billion on ADX

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 8, 2021

The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board of Directors decision No.17 of 2014 concerning the regulations of bonds and to article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules


The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the listing of the bonds of the Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (Etisalat) under the issuer’s medium-term note programme with a total amount of Euro1 billion in two tranches, starting 14th June 2021.

The listing of bonds in two tranches is subject to Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) Board of Directors decision No.17 of 2014 concerning the regulations of bonds and to article No. 13 Of ADX listing rules.

All heads of departments in ADX are to execute this resolution all in their respective fields, according to a circular issued on Tuesday.

This resolution shall be circulated to SCA, all departments at ADX, and all brokers accredited by ADX. The resolution is effective from the date of issue. — Wam




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/markets/gold-gains-on-bargain-hunting macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 