EFG Hermes, ADX launch investor day for listed firms amid regional uncertainty

EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, launched an Investor Day for companies listed at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), bringing together senior executives from prominent listed companies and a select group of regional and international institutional investors.

The Investor Day, jointly hosted by ADX, comes amid heightened regional uncertainty, and it serves as a strong market signal that Abu Dhabi’s capital markets continue to demonstrate resilience, liquidity, and institutional depth.

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For investors, the event offers a concentrated view of some of the most established and strategically important companies on ADX, alongside direct access to management teams and forward-looking perspectives on sustainable growth, capital allocation, and risk management. For issuers, it provides a strategic platform to strengthen investor confidence, broaden market visibility, and deepen relationships with long-term capital providers.

By creating a direct platform for dialogue between company leadership and institutional investors, the Investor Day enables participants to better understand corporate fundamentals, understand strategic capital allocation priorities, and gain first-hand insight into how ADX-listed companies are navigating external volatility while maintaining operational discipline and financial stability.

“EFG Hermes’ Investor Day for ADX listed companies underscores the continued maturity, resilience, and global relevance of Abu Dhabi’s economy. At a time when markets are closely watching regional developments, this initiative sends a clear message: ADX remains a resilient, efficient, and well-positioned capital market that connects issuers to capital and investors to market opportunities and growth. We will continue to create meaningful engagement opportunities to support the Abu Dhabi wider economy and long-term value creation of our listed companies,” said Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, group CEO of the ADX Group.

Elaborated on the strategic rationale underlying the event amidst the current geopolitical landscape. Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said: "The sustained strength of corporate performance throughout the UAE is a message we believe investors should be clear about. Our objective is to emphasize the resilience of business models on the ADX as they withstand challenges while preserving strong fundamentals."

EFG Hermes anticipates that structured investor engagement initiatives of this nature will remain an essential instrument for sustaining institutional confidence in Abu Dhabi’s capital markets, particularly as the full economic implications of the regional conflict continue to be assessed by market participants globally.

EFG Hermes expects the ADX Investor Day to meaningfully support market liquidity and reinforce the long-term structural appeal of ADX-listed securities, subject to the evolution of regional security conditions and broader macroeconomic developments.

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market transactions, 16 debt capital market transactions, and 8 M&A transactions across the region, with notable engagements in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt.