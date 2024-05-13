E-Paper

Dubai's Salik announces Dh562 million Q1 revenue amid increased traffic volume

Due to the ongoing closure of Floating Bridge and traffic diversion, Al Maktoum Bridge gate saw revenue-generating trips increase by 49% YoY

by

Angel Tesorero
Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 10:39 AM

Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, saw 122.8 million cars passed through its eight toll gates from January to March this year, resulting in Dh562 million first quarter revenue, up by 8.1 per cent in the same period last year.

The company released its Q1 2024 revenues on Monday.


During the first quarter of 2024, Al Maktoum Bridge gate saw the number of revenue-generating trips (excluding paid taxi trips) increase 49.0 per cent YoY (year on year), due to the ongoing closure of the nearby Floating Bridge and diversion of traffic through the gate.

Al Garhoud Bridge, similarly, saw the number of revenue-generating trips (excluding paid taxi trips) increase 9.1% YoY. Excluding both Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud Bridges, Salik’s revenue-generating trips increased 5.3% YoY in the first quarter.

Growth remained strong across several gates in the first quarter, with Jebel Ali seeing double digit growth (+c12%), and other gates growing in the high-single digit range, including Airport Tunnel and Al Mamzar North (+c.8%).

