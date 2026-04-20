Dubai’s Al Ramz Corp announces IPO for two new funds

The IPO for the US dollar-denominated Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund and the UAE dirham-denominated Fortitude GCC Equity Fund will run until May 13, 2026

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 12:29 PM
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Al Ramz Corporation, a Dubai-based financial services company, on Monday announced the initial public offering (IPO) of two new open-ended GCC investment funds.

The IPO for the US dollar-denominated Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund and the UAE dirham-denominated Fortitude GCC Equity Fund will run until May 13, 2026.

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The Horizons GCC Sukuks Fund offers a Sharia-compliant option for investors seeking income and capital growth through a portfolio of investment-grade GCC Sukuks.

The Fortitude GCC Equity Fund provides a risk-managed approach to regional equities, employing a benchmark-agnostic strategy that targets an absolute estimated return of 8 per cent per annum.

“Our goal is to deliver sustainable, long-term value, and these funds represent a significant expansion of our commitment to meeting our clients' evolving investment needs,” said Yazan M. Abdeen, CEO of Al Ramz Asset Management.

AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. 

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