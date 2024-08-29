Dubai: Food delivery firm Talabat to list for IPO in Q4

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM

Food delivery firm Talabat is preparing to list on the Dubai Financial Market in Q4 2024, its parent company, Delivery Hero, confirmed on Thursday.

In an announcement, the parent company said, "A listing may be pursued through a secondary sale of shares by Delivery Hero which would retain the majority interest in the local listing entity after an IPO."