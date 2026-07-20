Dubai gold prices unchanged since last week despite geopolitical risks

Gold prices in the UAE remained unchanged on Monday, with the 24K variant holding at Dh484.5 per gram for the second time in a week, as a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields continued to offset demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven asset.

The other variants, 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K, were trading at Dh448.75, Dh430.25, Dh368.75, and Dh287.75 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was trading at $4,012.36 per ounce, up 0.21 per cent. Silver gained 2 per cent to trade at $56.76 per ounce.

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Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said gold is struggling as a stronger US dollar and higher real yields continue to weigh on prices.

"The precious metal is at risk of breaking below the psychologically significant $4,000 level. Stronger US economic growth, persistent inflation concerns and expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are supporting the dollar and increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold," he said.

Valecha said central bank buying should continue to provide support, limiting downside risks, but expects gold to remain largely range-bound through the second half of the year unless there is a significant shift in monetary policy or global economic conditions.

"If the current environment persists, gold could trade within a range around $4,100 an ounce, with economic data, Federal Reserve policy and geopolitical developments remaining the key drivers," he said.