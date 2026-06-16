Dubai gold prices steady in early trade after a big gain

Gold prices were steady in Dubai on Tuesday morning as investors awaited details of the US-Iran peace deal.

The 24K gold price was trading at Dh520.75 per gram at the market open, slightly down from Dh521.25 at the close of markets on Monday.

Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K, 21K, 18K and 14K were trading at Dh482.25, Dh462.50, Dh396.25 and Dh309.25 per gram, respectively.

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Spot gold was trading at $4,324 an ounce, down 0.13 per cent. Silver was down 0.5 per cent at $69.80 an ounce.

Gold posted strong gains on Monday, benefiting from a broad decline in global bond yields and the US dollar following the latest geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

“Market sentiment improved after US and Iranian officials announced that they had reached an interim agreement aimed at ending the current tensions. The prospect of a formal agreement being signed later this week has created a more supportive environment for gold. However, the sustainability of the rally will likely depend on the durability of the proposed agreement and whether both parties continue to move toward a lasting resolution,” said Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals.

Despite the positive market reaction, he said, gold remains exposed to expectations surrounding global monetary policy.

“Market participants now turn their attention to a busy week for central banks, with policy decisions from the Bank of Japan, Reserve Bank of Australia, Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Market participants will be closely focused on policymakers' economic projections and forward guidance for clues on the future path of interest rates. Any indication of a less restrictive monetary policy outlook could provide additional support for gold,” added Sage.