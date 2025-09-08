  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg34°C

Dubai: Gold prices slip from all-time high, 22K dips below Dh400 per gram

Spot gold was little changed at $3,583.74 per ounce at 9 am UAE time on Monday morning

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 9:43 AM

Top Stories

UAE telecom firm du announces sale of 342 million shares

UAE telecom firm du announces sale of 342 million shares

UAE weather: Rains likely in some areas; temperatures to hit 40ºC in Dubai

UAE weather: Rains likely in some areas; temperatures to hit 40ºC in Dubai

UAE: Rehabilitation centre warns against drugs marketed as 'legal highs'

UAE: Rehabilitation centre warns against drugs marketed as 'legal highs'

Gold prices opened lower on Monday, dipping slightly from last week's all-time high.

At 9 am, 24K fell Dh1.25 per gram to Dh431.5 per gram on Monday, while 22K slipped from an all-time high of over Dh400 per gram to open at Dh399.75 per gram, down Dh0.50.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Japan PM to resign to avoid party split ahead of possible new leadership race

thumb-image

Portugal pay tribute to Diogo Jota after comprehensive win over Armenia

thumb-image

Russia hits Ukraine with biggest air attack of war, sets government building ablaze

thumb-image

Russian strikes damage main government building in Kyiv

thumb-image

Jordan King set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi

 

Among the other variants, 21K and 18K opened lower at Dh383.25 and Dh328.25 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,583.74 per ounce at 9 am UAE time on Monday morning. It hit an all-time high of $3,600 last week on expectations around interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in September and weakness of the US dollar.

Last week, a weaker-than-expected US jobs report strengthened the case for rate cuts by the Fed in September.

“A meagre 22,000 new non-farm jobs — far weaker than analysts expected. Prior months’ revisions even showed the US economy lost jobs in June. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3 per cent as anticipated, while the participation rate ticked slightly higher — but not enough to improve the outlook,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“On the contrary, the US labour market is expected to deteriorate further amid mass deportations, restrained immigration, and tariff-related uncertainty. Manufacturing shed another 12,000 jobs in July, suggesting the bleeding may continue before production and employment eventually shift back to the US — though many of those factory-floor jobs will likely be replaced by robots,” he said.