  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg39°C

Dubai: Gold prices at a new all-time high; 22K could soon reach Dh400

Market analyst says metal is undergoing an impressive rally, supported by a combination of macroeconomic factors and capital flows

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 9:48 AM

Top Stories

New attendance rules in UAE: Will private schools follow suit?

New attendance rules in UAE: Will private schools follow suit?

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

The gold rally continued as prices hit a new all-time high at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh426.0 per gram, up from Dh424.25 per gram at the close of the markets on Tuesday. It hit a new record again today for the second consecutive day.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UK lenders approved most mortgages in six months in July

thumb-image

Isak vows to 'make history' with Liverpool after British record move

thumb-image

MENA Golf Tour: Player-first revamp set to power next generation of professional golfers

thumb-image

UAE: Gold climbs to record high of over $3,500 on US rate cut bets, economic risks

thumb-image

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages; now the devastation threatens Pakistan's economy

 

Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K opened higher at Dh394.5, 21K at Dh378.25 and 18K at Dh324.25 per gram.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Spot gold was trading at $3,533.24 per ounce, up 0.15 per cent at 9.30 am UAE time, driven by expectations around interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

If the upward trend continues and there is no profit-taking, it is expected that 22K price will also soon cross Dh400 per gram as well.

Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com, said gold is undergoing an impressive rally, supported by a combination of macroeconomic factors and capital flows.

“After setting new record highs, the precious metal has continued to attract investors thanks to expectations that the US Federal Reserve will soon shift toward monetary easing, declining real yields, and rising demand for safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainties,” he said.

Gold continues to be supported by sustained central bank purchases as well.

“Many countries are increasing their gold reserves to diversify foreign exchange holdings and reduce reliance on the US dollar. At the same time, physical gold demand in Asia — particularly from China and India — remains a cornerstone for long-term support,” he said.