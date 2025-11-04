  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 04, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.2°C

Dubai: Gold prices rise slightly; analysts say global costs could jump over $4,100

The report on the performance of US manufacturers put the PMI at 48.7 — much lower than the expected 49.4 — indicating that the US economy is slowing down

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 10:41 AM

Top Stories

Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

‘Missed Dh25 million call’: Indian expat learns of Big Ticket win from wife, friends

‘Missed Dh25 million call’: Indian expat learns of Big Ticket win from wife, friends

Gold prices primarily fell on Monday as hopes of another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December faded. Prices dipped below $4,000 when markets opened on Tuesday. 

Globally, spot prices fell to $3971.26 per ounce at 10am UAE time, while silver stood at $47.56. In Dubai, the price of 24K rose slightly to stand at Dh480.25 on Tuesday morning. Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K stood to Dh444.75, Dh426.50, and Dh365.25 per gram, respectively.

Recommended For You

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

Look: Sheikh Hamdan meets people of determination painting Flag Day mural on Mamzar beach

Look: Sheikh Hamdan meets people of determination painting Flag Day mural on Mamzar beach

US tech stocks soar: Will Wall Street's AI bubble last?

US tech stocks soar: Will Wall Street's AI bubble last?

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Dubai: Gold prices rise slightly; analysts say global costs could jump over $4,100

Dubai: Gold prices rise slightly; analysts say global costs could jump over $4,100

 

However, analysts are expecting the yellow metal to go up again on the back of a weak ISM Manufacturing PMI print. The report on the performance of US manufacturers put the PMI at 48.7 — much lower than the expected 49.4 — indicating that the US economy is slowing down.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Will cross $4,100

According to Nadir Belbarka analyst at XMArabia, the weak PMI is a “gut punch” for the Feds and signals that they should cut rates in December. This could “supercharge” gold’s safe haven appeal. 

“The USD’s getting hammered, down nearly 0.6 per cent already, with more pain likely if risk-off vibes kick in,” he said. “Meanwhile, gold’s gunning for $4,100 this week as inflation fears fade and real yields crumble. Traders are all-in on bullion now — this soft data just turned gold from ‘nice hedge’ to ‘must-own asset’ in a heartbeat.”

Last month, gold rallied to record prices before falling sharply again towards the end of the month. According to analysts, they don’t expect any major movements for the rest of the year.