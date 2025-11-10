  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg26.3°C

Dubai: Gold prices rise nearly Dh4 per gram at the start of the week

Spot gold is up 1.3 per cent, driven by growing bets on interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and concerns about a global slowdown

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 9:22 AM

Top Stories

UAE freelancers back stricter reviews of self-employment visas, seek clarity on new rules

UAE freelancers back stricter reviews of self-employment visas, seek clarity on new rules

New resort Janu Al Marjan Island announced; to open late 2028 in RAK

New resort Janu Al Marjan Island announced; to open late 2028 in RAK

Dh3.03 per hour: Average Dubai parking fee rises 51% after variable tariff

Dh3.03 per hour: Average Dubai parking fee rises 51% after variable tariff

Gold prices jumped at the start of the week on Monday morning as the precious metal rose nearly $50 per ounce globally, while 24K rose by nearly Dh4 per gram in Dubai.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh485.75 per gram at the opening of the markets on Monday, up from Dh482 per gram at the close of the last week, up Dh 3.75 per gram. Similarly, 22K, 21K, and 18K were trading higher at Dh449.75, Dh431.25, and Dh369.75 per gram, respectively.

Recommended For You

Indonesia investigates student in school mosque blast; motive remains unknown

Indonesia investigates student in school mosque blast; motive remains unknown

Will NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani who lives in 1BHK move to ancient mansion?

Will NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani who lives in 1BHK move to ancient mansion?

Iraqi forces, displaced people vote early ahead of election

Iraqi forces, displaced people vote early ahead of election

Dubai emerges as global magnet for millionaires amid tax reforms in Europe

Dubai emerges as global magnet for millionaires amid tax reforms in Europe

Alcaraz off to winning start at ATP Finals with win over De Minaur

Alcaraz off to winning start at ATP Finals with win over De Minaur

 

Spot gold was trading at $4,053.32 per ounce, up 1.3 per cent at 9am UAE time, driven by growing bets on interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and concerns about a global slowdown.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Attention remains on the Fed’s next move. December rate-cut expectations are not guaranteed,  given the lack of recent labour data during the government shutdown. The Fed maintains a cautious tone, as inflation remains sticky. Once the government reopens, the release of three NFP reports will be crucial in shaping expectations,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial.

In addition, the ongoing case in the US Supreme Court around tariffs is also hogging the limelight.

“The Supreme Court began hearings on the validity of tariffs. While rulings typically take three to six months, this case may be expedited due to its political and economic implications. A revocation of tariffs will reignite concerns over fiscal deficits. This is because tariff collections currently offset part of the gap,” added Valecha.