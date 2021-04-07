Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Dubai: Gold prices rise for 2nd consecutive day; will it rise further?

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 7, 2021 | Last updated on April 7, 2021 at 10.32 am
Photo: Reuters

Precious yellow metal's price hits over a one-week high

Gold prices continued to rise for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, hitting over a one-week high.

The precious yellow metal price was trading at $1,739 per ounce, a rise of $10.67 an ounce, or 0.62 per cent at 9am UAE time.

In Dubai, 24K retail gold price on Wednesday stood at Dh210.75 per gram, while 22K, 21K, and 18K were priced at Dh198.0, Dh188.75, and Dh161.75 per gram, respectively.

The 24K retail opened at Dh210.25 per gram on Tuesday morning, while 22K, 21K, and 18K prices opened at Dh197.5, Dh188.5, and Dh161.5 per gram, respectively, at the same time.

The prices had risen further on Tuesday evening in Dubai as 24K touched Dh211 per gram. While 22K, 21K, and 18K gold was priced at Dh198.25, Dh189.25, and Dh162, respectively.

Gold prices have been lifted temporarily by a steady decline in the dollar index and lower Treasury yields, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

"The rally is not necessarily sustainable... $1,750 I believe is a resistance point," Streible said.

The dollar fell to a near two-week low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark US Treasury yields drifted lower.

"Investors believe that we are not going to see another huge run-up in the yields and that has prompted gold to technically rebound," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/markets/wall-st-to-open-lower-after-payrolls-report macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 