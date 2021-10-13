Dubai: Gold prices rise as dollar drops
Investors wait for US inflation data for further direction.
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday morning, helped by a slight pullback in dollar, while investors awaited US inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's path on normalising policy.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,762.12 per ounce at 9.35 am UAE time, up by 0.09 per cent.
In the UAE, 24K rose Dh0.75 per gram to Dh213.5 on Wednesday morning. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K rose Dh0.50 to Dh200.5, 21K to Dh191.25 and 18K to Dh164.0, according to Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trade, said fears of rising US inflation have pushed the price of the precious metal up ahead of today's inflation report.
“The appetite for risky assets has waned, and because gold is regarded as a safe haven asset, investors are increasing their holdings of the yellow metal. However, with tapering on the horizon and the dollar strengthening, gold has failed to achieve significant gains,” he said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was down 0.2 per cent, easing off from an over one-year high hit on Tuesday.
"We're going to get US CPI data as well as those critical minutes from the September FOMC meeting so I think there is capacity there for gold to get a directional catalyst after this period of consolidation," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
"If CPI registers hotter, then we are probably looking at expectations that the Fed could need to move faster in raising rates."
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices rise as dollar drops
Investors wait for US inflation data for further direction. READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee recovers, rises to 20.5 versus dirham
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee rose further to... READ MORE
-
Aviation
India allows domestic airlines to fly at full...
Ministry of Civil Aviation's order allowing 100% capacity utilisation ... READ MORE
-
Business
Use tech to enhance guest experiences
A tech-driven outlook and a unique business model can ensure a great... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Emirates plane with Expo livery to fly over Shk...
Public encouraged to take photos, videos of the flypast that'll take... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Rapid PCR tests at 6 Abu Dhabi...
Applicants can get the test results within five hours. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: India's Prasar Bharati to air...
Millions of South Asians living in the Gulf are expected to tune in... READ MORE
-
Aviation
India allows domestic airlines to fly at full...
Ministry of Civil Aviation's order allowing 100% capacity utilisation ... READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
12 October 2021
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget till 2026