Dubai: Gold prices inch higher in early trade on first day of week

Gold prices moved higher at the opening of markets in Dubai on Monday in line with global rates.

At 9am UAE time, 24K opened higher at Dh514 per gram, up Dh1.75 from last week’s close. Similarly, 22K, 21K, and 18K opened higher at Dh476, Dh456.5, and Dh391.25, respectively.

Spot gold was steady at $4,248.93 per ounce on Monday morning at around 9.25am UAE time. It opened higher in early trade, but eased off later. Investors continue to be influenced by interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and US-China trade talks.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said trade tensions between the US and China are fully back after China restricted rare earth metal exports to the US and the US threatened China with 100 per cent tariffs.

Fed chair Jerome Powell gave a fresh hint last week about an upcoming rate cut by the end of this month, and his words were the only solid indication of what the Fed might do in the absence of economic data as the US government remains shut.

“The probability of a 25 basis points cut by month-end is now seen as nearly 100 per cent. The good news is that the US Bureau of Labour Statistics will release September CPI data on Friday, giving investors something to rely on before the late-October Fed decision,” he said.