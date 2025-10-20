  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.3°C

Dubai: Gold prices inch higher in early trade on first day of week

Spot gold was steady at $4,248.93 per ounce on Monday morning at around 9.25am

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 9:52 AM

Top Stories

9 gang members face trial in UAE for kidnapping, filming victim naked to extort money

9 gang members face trial in UAE for kidnapping, filming victim naked to extort money

Over 100 UAE users report issues at Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Fortnite amid global outage

Over 100 UAE users report issues at Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Fortnite amid global outage

2 dead after Emirates SkyCargo plane operated by ACT Airlines skids off Hong Kong runway

2 dead after Emirates SkyCargo plane operated by ACT Airlines skids off Hong Kong runway

Gold prices moved higher at the opening of markets in Dubai on Monday in line with global rates.

At 9am UAE time, 24K opened higher at Dh514 per gram, up Dh1.75 from last week’s close. Similarly, 22K, 21K, and 18K opened higher at Dh476, Dh456.5, and Dh391.25, respectively.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Fasset and Ajman Bank sign MoU to launch Shariah-compliant stablecoins and tokenised assets

thumb-image

UAE: Premature baby survives life-threatening condition seen in 0.1% cases worldwide

thumb-image

Hamas says implementing ceasefire deal, unaware of clashes in Rafah

thumb-image

Dubai Police launch beach patrols to increase safety along coast

thumb-image

Sheikh Rashed's Powerful Glory steals the show on British Champions Day

 

Spot gold was steady at $4,248.93 per ounce on Monday morning at around 9.25am UAE time. It opened higher in early trade, but eased off later. Investors continue to be influenced by interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and US-China trade talks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said trade tensions between the US and China are fully back after China restricted rare earth metal exports to the US and the US threatened China with 100 per cent tariffs.

Fed chair Jerome Powell gave a fresh hint last week about an upcoming rate cut by the end of this month, and his words were the only solid indication of what the Fed might do in the absence of economic data as the US government remains shut.

“The probability of a 25 basis points cut by month-end is now seen as nearly 100 per cent. The good news is that the US Bureau of Labour Statistics will release September CPI data on Friday, giving investors something to rely on before the late-October Fed decision,” he said.