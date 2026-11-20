Dubai gold prices fell further on Friday morning, continuing a trend of trading below the Dh450 mark for the first time this year.

The 24K and 22K variants were trading at Dh425.25 and Dh393.75 per gram, respectively, at the open of the markets on Friday, the lowest the metal has traded in 13 months.

The other variants of the yellow metal, 21K, 18K, and 14K, traded lower at Dh377.50, Dh323.75, and Dh252.50 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was down 4.13 per cent to $3,528.89 per ounce as of 9:00am UAE time. Silver lost 6.83 per cent to $41.43 per ounce.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The metal is facing pressure as the US dollar neared a 19-month high on Friday. The dollar has been more resilient than expected, which has directly resulted in more gold weakness, said Manpreet Gill, chief investment officer of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered.

Expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike is also weighing on the bullion, with traders currently expecting a 98.8 per cent hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“Gold's best hope now is that the slump oil prices keeps bringing down inflation, halting Fed rate hikes and bringing yields down," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at investing and trading platform IG.