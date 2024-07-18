Dubai: Gold prices ease from record high, but open higher in early trade

File photo

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 9:37 AM

Gold prices rose more than Dh1 per gram at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Thursday.

In the UAE, 24K was selling at Dh298.5 per gram at 9am on Thursday compared to Dh297.25 at the close of the markets on Wednesday.

The precious metal prices touched a record high on Wednesday evening, reaching Dh300.50 per gram before they closed lower at Dh297.25 per gram yesterday.

Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh276.25, Dh267.50 and Dh229.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,467.04 per ounce, up 0.23 per cent. Prices touched $2,482 per ounce in the previous session.

The rally in gold prices has been mainly driven by the expectations of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September after the latest inflation data.

