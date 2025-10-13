Dubai’s Dubizzle Group announces IPO, to list on DFM

Dubizzle Group Holdings, a digital classifieds marketplace, on Monday announced its plan to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) and to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The company aims to offer approximately 30.34 per cent of its total issued share capital, which includes both new shares issued by the company and existing shares sold by current shareholders.

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process during the subscription period.

The subscription period will run from October 23, 2025, and is expected to close on October 29, 2025, for UAE retail investors and professional investors, with pricing and allocation to professional investors expected on October 30, 2025.

The shares of Dubizzle are expected to trade on or around November 6, 2025, on the Dubai bourse.

Prosus NV, the company’s largest shareholder through its subsidiary OLX BV, has committed to invest $100 million in the IPO as part of the offering, reflecting Prosus’ ongoing long-term support of Dubizzle Group.

The offering is compliant with Shariah principles.

Dubizzle Group, through its flagship platforms dubizzle and Bayut, connects individual and business sellers (listers) with prospective buyers across several verticals, particularly real estate and automotive, through its powerful digital ecosystem.