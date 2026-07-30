DFM trading surges 40% in H1 as investor activity lifts market liquidity

Dubai’s capital market saw a sharp increase in trading activity during the first half of 2026, with the total value of shares traded on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) rising 40.4 per cent year-on-year to Dh119.5 billion as investor participation strengthened despite a slight decline in overall market capitalisation.

According to DFM’s half-year financial results, average daily traded value increased 45.1 per cent to Dh1.004 billion, while average daily trades rose 35.4 per cent to around 18,759 transactions. The total number of trades climbed 31 per cent to 2.23 million during the period.

The exchange reported net profit before tax of Dh443.2 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with Dh777.1 million a year earlier. Total consolidated revenue stood at Dh557 million, down from Dh888.9 million in the first half of 2025, largely because last year’s results included a one-off gain of Dh462.2 million from the sale of an investment property.

Excluding the impact of that exceptional item, operating performance remained strong. Operating income rose to Dh384.8 million, while investment returns and other income contributed Dh172.2 million. Expenses before tax were Dh113.8 million, broadly in line with the Dh111.8 million reported a year earlier.

“The increase in trading activity during the first half of 2026, with total traded value rising by 40 per cent and average daily traded value exceeding Dh1 billion, reflects sustained investor engagement and the growing depth of Dubai’s capital markets,” said Helal Saeed Al Marri, chairman of DFM.

He added that the strong participation on the exchange was supported by Dubai’s economic fundamentals, expanding financial ecosystem and continued international investor interest. “DFM will continue to advance transparent, liquid and globally connected capital markets, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international financial centre in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” Al Marri said.

Investor participation remained a key driver of activity. DFM attracted 42,864 new investors during the first six months of the year, with international investors accounting for 71.4 per cent of new registrations. Institutional investors represented 71.2 per cent of total traded value, while foreign investors contributed 51 per cent of trading activity.

Foreign ownership accounted for 20.06 per cent of market capitalisation at the end of June, compared with 20.04 per cent a year earlier, while institutional ownership reached 86.5 per cent.

“The participation of institutional and international investors demonstrates continued confidence in the quality of opportunities available and the efficiency of our market infrastructure,” said Hamed Ali, chief executive of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai. “We remain focused on broadening investment opportunities, strengthening our market infrastructure and delivering innovative services.”

Despite the surge in activity, DFM’s market capitalisation ended June at Dh981.6 billion, down 1.4 per cent from Dh995.6 billion a year earlier, while the DFM General Index closed the half-year at 5,955.58 points. The exchange said it would continue focusing on increasing liquidity, expanding market access and strengthening infrastructure to support the development of Dubai’s capital markets