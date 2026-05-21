DFM starts 2026 on strong note as daily trading value surpasses Dh1 billion

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) started 2026 on a strong note, with average daily trading value crossing Dh1 billion, according to Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai.

Speaking during a DFM Investor Day organised by EFG Hermes, he said: “This Investor Day reinforces the resilience of Dubai’s capital markets and the continued confidence of institutional investors in our market.”

He added that the market’s strength was reflected in DFM’s robust start to 2026, with average daily trading value reaching Dh1.03 billion, compared to Dh663 million during the same period last year — representing a 56 per cent year-on-year increase.

Institutional investors accounted for 70 per cent of the total trading value during the period.

“By facilitating direct engagement between listed companies and global investors, initiatives such as these enhance market connectivity and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading international financial centre,” Ali said.

The Investor Day was organised at Nasdaq Dubai in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The event brought together prominent institutional investors and senior representatives from leading DFM-listed companies with a combined market capitalisation exceeding Dh120 billion, reaffirming investor confidence and highlighting the resilience of Dubai’s capital markets.

Discussions focused on corporate performance, market access, and strategic priorities, underscoring the long-term investment appeal of Dubai’s financial markets.

The DFM Investor Day served as an important platform for the global investment community, highlighting the continued stability, transparency, and structural strength of Dubai’s financial markets and DFM-listed companies.

The event provided institutional investors with direct access to company management teams, forward-looking strategic plans, and insights into how leading DFM-listed firms are maintaining operational continuity and financial performance amid changing market conditions.

The event included meetings with senior representatives from 37 investment firms.

Mohamed Ebeid, co-CEO of EFG Hermes, highlighted the strategic importance of the event amid the prevailing geopolitical environment.

“The continued strength of corporate performance across the UAE is a message we believe should be clearly heard by investors. Our goal is to highlight how resilient business models on the DFM are navigating headwinds while maintaining strong fundamentals,” he said.

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and eight mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals across the region, including major transactions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt.

These transactions underscore the firm’s leadership in regional capital markets and its role in connecting regional and international investors with strategic investment opportunities.