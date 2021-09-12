DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts

New contracts will include stocks of Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Sunday announced that it will launch three new equity future contracts next week as part of its efforts to diversify investment opportunities.

In a statement, the regions only listed bourse said the new equity future contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies will be including Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital on September 19, 2021.

The move will bring total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months, the statement said.

Hassan Al Serkal, chief executive of DFM, said the rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market underlines “our commitment to diversify opportunities.

“It also caters to investors’ growing demand on this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns,” he said.

Since its launch on October 18, 2020, the DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike. Total value of trading on contracts reached to Dh119 million through 336 thousand traded contracts.

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through 8 brokerage firms including BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and Bonds and Arqaam Securities.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com