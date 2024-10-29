Democratising investor access to share sales

As investor interest in Lulu Retail’s impending initial public offering (IPO) gains traction, a number of investment platforms are creating instruments intended to ease investors’ access to equity markets.

In this regard, Eureeca, the UAE-headquartered digital investment platform, has announced the launch of its IPO access product. The product debuts with the highly anticipated Luu Retail’s IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), marking a significant milestone for both Eureeca and the regional IPO landscape.

Eureeca’s aim is to enable investors to its platform Eureeca to access a wide range of financial products

Local and international users can both subscribe and sell IPOs in just three clicks all from their mobile phones, significantly streamlining the process. This new capability aligns with Eureeca’s mission to democratise access to investment opportunities by removing cumbersome procedures that have traditionally limited participation in IPOs. As one of the only multi-regulated platforms of its kind globally, Eureeca is operational in the UK, UAE, and South-East Asia. “This gives us enormous scope to offer investment opportunities to all our investors, across a range of markets that would normally be inaccessible. We are also in discussion with and have applications with multiple regulators across the MENA region and EU where we hope to soon receive financial licences to further expand our regional product offering,” said Sam Quawasmi, Eureeca co-founder and CEO. Quawasmi said he excited to be participating in the current IPO for Lulu Retail Holdings and to be able to offer this type of investment to local and international investors. “This is a major milestone for Eureeca and is just the first of our IPO offerings. We will continue to allow our investors to participate in future IPOs via the ADX, and hope to soon offer subscription to IPOs on additional exchanges in the UAE, followed by other markets. Our long term goal is to have a full suite of available IPOs from countries and exchanges around the world. This would be a unique opportunity for investors and something we are working very hard to accomplish,” he added.

Eureeca reamains optimistic about future growth. “The ability to offer IPOs is a major milestone in our company growth story and a significant value add for customers. The past years at Eureeca have been focused on product development and regulatory approvals and as such have only had a modest 12% CAGR. It is exciting to see all this work coming together so successfully, and we expect this to be a real breakout moment where we can finally begin releasing new products that will make the market take notice. At this stage the sky’s the limit and we expect to see our CAGR grow by an order of magnitude,” Quawasmi said.