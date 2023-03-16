Credit Suisse shares soar after announcing central bank aid

Partnership will enable an ecosystem of next-generation solutions, smart devices, and intelligent homes
Credit Suisse's shares have soared 30 per cent after it announced it will move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly $54 billion from the Swiss central bank.
It's a massive swing Thursday after its shares plunged 30 per cent on the SIX stock exchange a day earlier after its biggest shareholder said it would not put more money into the Swiss lender.
That dragged down other European banks as fears about the banking system expanded overseas following the collapse of some US banks.
Credit Suisse, which was beset by problems long before the US bank failures, said Thursday that it would exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($53.7 billion) from the central bank.
“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” the bank said.
Fanning new fears about the health of financial institutions following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US, at one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Partnership will enable an ecosystem of next-generation solutions, smart devices, and intelligent homes
Khaled Al Hammadi to lead CBD's retail banking programme as general manager of Personal Banking Group; Sultan Al Mahmood to oversee all aspects of CBD Human Resources function
Dh8.1 billion value of underwritten exposure in 2022, a 45 per cent surge compared to 2021; Facilitated and protected non-oil exports to 106 countries in 2022, compared to 92 in 2021
The Gold Manufacturers, Gold Bullion and Refinery Group as well as the Gold Designers Business Groups will serve as a platform for members to advocate for policy changes beneficial to Dubai’s gold industry and drive the competitiveness of the market
The programme now has strategic partners in 29 global hubs in over 45 countries worldwide, offering customised benefits for its members to reduce costs, save time, remove trade barriers, unlock multimodal trade, smooth the overall trade journey for traders and facilitate access to global markets
Developer unveils iconic luxury seafront residential tower Mar Casa featuring exceptional amenities, smart and sustainable infrastructure and iconic architecture that seamlessly blends the beauty of the sea with a modern metropolis at Dubai Maritime City
The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025
The initiative represents a significant investment in CBD's employees, fuelling their potential to drive change and shape the digital banking landscape