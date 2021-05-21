- EVENTS
Bitcoin under pressure as comeback fades
Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange.
Bitcoin fell 3 per cent on Friday, giving up gains from the Asia session, as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering.
Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30 per cent above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure on Friday, falling 2 per cent to $2,714.
Ether is down 24 per cent for the week and bitcoin down 15 per cent.
