Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

Bitcoin under pressure as comeback fades

Reuters/Singapore
Filed on May 21, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange.


Bitcoin fell 3 per cent on Friday, giving up gains from the Asia session, as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering.

Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30 per cent above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure on Friday, falling 2 per cent to $2,714.

Ether is down 24 per cent for the week and bitcoin down 15 per cent.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210521&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529852&Ref=AR&profile=1038 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 