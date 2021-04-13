Markets
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

AFP/London
Filed on April 13, 2021

Bitcoin reached $62,377, a huge gain of 114% since the start of the year.

Bitcoin hit a record high above $62,000 on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase prepares to launch shares on Wall Street.

Bitcoin reached $62,377, a huge gain of 114 per cent since the start of the year.




