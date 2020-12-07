Asian shares slip from all-time highs, oil falls on coronavirus case surge

Asian markets had initially started the week on a positive note on hopes of a faster global recovery as Covid vaccines get rolled out.

Asian shares retreated from a record peak on Monday after a Reuters report the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on some Chinese officials highlighted geopolitical tensions, while oil prices fell on surging virus cases.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent following four straight sessions of gains.

It is still up about 16 per cent so far this year, the best since a 33 per cent jump in 2017.

China’s blue-chip index dropped 0.6 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.2 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.3 per cent while Australian shares were up 0.5 per cent.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1 per cent after starting higher.

The sell-off began after Reuters exclusively reported, citing sources, that the United States was preparing sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

The move comes as President Donald Trump’s administration keeps up pressure on Beijing in his final weeks in office.

Asian markets had initially started the week on a positive note on hopes of a faster global recovery as coronavirus vaccines get rolled out, starting this week in Britain.

US authorities will also this week discuss the programme before the expected first round of vaccinations this month.

Hopes the vaccines will help curb the pandemic which has so far killed more than 1.5 million people globally sent shares soaring in recent weeks.

On Wall Street, stock indexes reached fresh all-time highs on Friday with the Dow rising 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 gaining 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq adding 0.7 per cent.

“The vaccine will break the link between mobility and infection rate, allowing for the strongest global GDP growth in more than two decades,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note, forecasting global growth of 4.7 per cent in 2021.