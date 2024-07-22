Asia stocks skid as China trims rates; Biden steps aside

A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's stock prices in Tokyo. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.2 per cent on Monday.

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:02 PM

Asian shares slid anew on Monday, getting little lift from a surprise rate cut by China’s central bank, while Wall Street futures firmed in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the election race.

The People’s Bank of China cut short-term rates by 10 basis points, which pulled down long-term borrowing costs and bond yields. The move follows Beijing’s release of a policy document on Sunday outlining its ambitions for the economy.

Investors seemed underwhelmed with the move, in part as it only emphasised how weak the economy was, and Chinese blue chips slipped 0.9 per cent along with the yuan.

“Basically all the fundamental factors point to the fact that China needs a lower rate environment, especially the real rate is really high...in this kind of disinflationary environment,” said Gary Ng, Asia-Pacific senior economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

“I think the general trend is that it’s pretty much in line with the fact that the economy is not that great, and it seems that there’s a bit of urgency from the authorities to stimulate it now.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost another 0.7 per cent, having shed 3 per cent last week.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.2 per cent and South Korea’s benchmark index fell 1.3 per cent. Taiwan was having another tough session with a loss of 2.3 per cent amid concerns about U.S. restrictions on chip sales.

Investors seemed much better prepared for news President Biden would drop out of the election race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic ticket.

Online betting site PredictIT showed pricing for a victory by Donald Trump had fallen 4 cents to 60 cents, while Harris climbed 12 cents to 39 cents. California governor Gavin Newsom, another possible Democratic challenger, trailed at 4 cents.

Markets took the news in their stride, with S&P 500 stock futures nudging up 0.1 per cent, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2 per cent. Futures for 10-year Treasuries rose 2 ticks, while 10-year bond yields dipped 2 basis point to 4.22 per cent.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.5 per cent, while FTSE futures firmed 0.4 per cent.

“As Trump’s polling results have lifted, markets have favoured positions that anticipate more trade barriers and possibly higher inflation,” ANZ analysts said.

“Some polls have Harris performing better than Biden against Trump, and the Democrats will be hoping the next polls feature a Harris-driven bump.”

Eye on earnings

A packed week of corporate earnings will see Tesla and Google-parent Alphabet kick off the season for the “Magnificent Seven” megacap group of stocks.

Others reporting include General Electric, General Motors, Ford and Lockheed Martin.

The tech sector is projected to increase year-over-year earnings by 17 per cent, while profit for the communication services sector is seen rising about 22 per cent.

Such gains would outpace the 11 per cent estimated rise for the S&P 500 overall, according to LSEG IBES.