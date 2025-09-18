ADX signs MoU with Hong Kong Exchanges to enhance collaboration

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing and leading exchanges in the Middle East, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) to deepen the cooperation and shared ambition between the UAE and Hong Kong capital markets.

The MoU builds on the relationship between the two exchanges stretching back to the signing of their first MoU in March 2007.

The MoU was signed in Hong Kong at the Investopia Global – Hong Kong forum and witnessed by Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, alongside Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR, underlining the pivotal role of this partnership in strengthening financial ties between the two regions.

The MoU seeks to expand ADX’s international presence and advance global connectivity by facilitating mutual market access and supporting the co-development of products and services that meet evolving investor needs. This development demonstrates the ADX’s ongoing efforts to deepen relationships with global markets.

Under the MoU, the ADX and HKEX will work together to enhance the visibility of their respective capital markets in each other’s markets by organizing joint events, including roadshows, seminars, training programs, and investor education activities.

The parties will explore dual listings, cross-border financing, and mechanisms to facilitate investment, while also evaluating collaboration on exchange-traded funds and exploring ESG-related products and indices to enhance market connectivity and broaden opportunities for global investors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX, said: “Our MoU with HKEX reinforces the strong ties between Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong and marks a key step in ADX’s global integration journey. By advancing cross-listings, developing innovative products such as ETFs and indices, and creating practical channels for multi-market access, we will broaden investment opportunities and deepen liquidity. This partnership strengthens ADX’s global footprint and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic financial center committed to sustainable growth and shared prosperity.”

HKEX chief executive officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through this MoU, building on last year’s addition of ADX to our list of recognized stock exchanges. This arrangement marks a significant step in enhancing cross-border market connectivity and facilitating capital flows between Hong Kong and the Middle East. By working closely with ADX, we aim to unlock new investment opportunities, strengthen market infrastructure, and meet the evolving needs of global issuers and investors. Our goal is to help build a dynamic and resilient financial landscape that benefits both regions and supports the continued growth of global capital markets.”

This strategic collaboration opens new pathways for issuers and investors, expands access to diversified instruments, and reinforces resilience, highlighting ADX and HKEX’s shared commitment to innovation, open capital flows, investor protection, and stronger connectivity between global financial hubs.

SCA, Hong Kong regulator sign pact

Meanwhile, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)-the first of its kind - on the mutual recognition of investment funds and investment management companies. This MoU marks a milestone in financial collaboration between the Middle East and Asia and paves the way for new avenues of growth and innovation.

This MoU strengthens regulatory cooperation between the two financial centers, reduces duplication of requirements, and thereby accelerates cross-border market access while expanding investment opportunities.