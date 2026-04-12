ADX lists AI and Shariah income ETFs in push to expand thematic investing

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is set to deepen its position as a regional hub for innovative investment products with the listing of two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from KraneShares, offering investors exposure to artificial intelligence and Shari’ah-compliant income strategies.

The two funds — the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX) and the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (KWIN) — are being cross-listed from the New York Stock Exchange, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a leading gateway for global thematic investments in the Middle East.

AGIX, scheduled to begin trading on April 16, provides investors exposure to both public and select private artificial intelligence companies, including holdings such as SpaceX and Anthropic. The structure reflects rising investor demand for access to high-growth innovation sectors that are typically difficult to reach through traditional listed instruments.

The second fund, KWIN, developed in partnership with Wahed Invest, offers a diversified Shari’ah-compliant income strategy that extends beyond conventional sukuk exposure. Its initial offering period runs from April 15 to April 21, with listing expected later in April.

Officials said the dual launch underscores the exchange’s strategy to broaden access to global asset classes while aligning with regional investor priorities such as Islamic finance and technology-driven growth themes.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, group chief executive officer of ADX, said the listings reflect accelerating demand for thematic investment opportunities across the region.

“The launch of AGIX and KWIN responds to growing demand for exposure to high-growth themes like artificial intelligence alongside income solutions aligned with regional priorities, including Shari’ah-compliant strategies,” Alnuaimi said. “As markets evolve toward thematic investing and diversified income, ADX is focused on ensuring investors can access opportunities with ease and confidence.”

The expansion comes amid strong momentum in the exchange’s ETF segment. ADX recorded a 183 per cent year-on-year surge in ETF trading value in March alone, alongside a nearly 134 per cent increase in the number of ETF investors, highlighting rising participation from both institutional and retail investors.

Jonathan Krane, Founder and chief ezecutive officer of KraneShares, said the listings mark an important step in expanding access to global innovation-linked investment opportunities from within regional markets.

“AGIX’s public-private structure provides access to both listed AI leaders and select private innovators within a single liquid ETF, while KWIN offers a differentiated Shari’ah-compliant income strategy designed to broaden investment options for regional investors,” he said.

The listings will be supported by Oceane Global as market maker, helping ensure liquidity and efficient price discovery, while Waystone will act as legal representative to support regulatory alignment.

Anthony Sassine said the collaboration reflects the growing maturity of the UAE’s ETF ecosystem and its ability to attract sophisticated global products.

“These listings strengthen access for institutional and retail investors in the UAE to global investment opportunities through the local exchange,” he said.

The latest additions build on earlier KraneShares ETF cross-listings on ADX, including China internet and global carbon credit strategies introduced in late 2025, and highlight Abu Dhabi’s broader push to expand capital-markets depth in line with the UAE’s long-term diversification strategy.

With ADX already the second-largest exchange in the Arab world by market capitalisation and rapidly expanding its ETF platform, the launch signals further progress in positioning the emirate as a regional centre for next-generation investment products spanning technology, sustainability and Islamic finance.