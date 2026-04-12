Abu Dhabi-listed firms' net profits jump 17% to over Dh200 billion in 2025

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said it achieved a 98 per cent compliance rate for the disclosure of audited financial statements for 2025, highlighting continued adherence to market transparency requirements.

A total of 99 out of 101 listed companies submitted their audited results within the mandated 90-day period. The exchange said the figures exclude two firms with different fiscal year timelines. One has already met its June deadline, while the other’s March year-end filing is still pending.

Listed companies also reported strong financial performance during the year. Combined net profits rose 17 per cent year-on-year to exceed Dh200 billion. The exchange attributed the growth to strong governance standards and a supportive operating environment. Companies listed on ADX distributed nearly Dh74 billion in dividends in 2025, maintaining solid returns for shareholders.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said the group’s priorities are focused on “providing an agile and liquid capital market, supported by a diversified investor base, strong institutional participation, and a regulatory framework that continues to strengthen investor confidence.”

He added, “We will leave no stone unturned to bolster Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economic evolution, growth, and competitiveness.”

The Abu Dhabi-based stock market dropped 2.7 per cent shortly after the US–Israel–Iran war, during which both ADX and the Dubai Financial Market were closed on the following Monday and Tuesday.

However, the ceasefire announcement caused ADX to jump more than five per cent last Wednesday, driven by gains in the UAE’s largest bank, FAB, as well as E7W, AD Ports, Aldar Properties, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.