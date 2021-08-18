Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened strong at 74.30 against the dollar.
The Indian rupee appreciated six paise to 74.29 against the US dollar (20.24 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Wednesday as strong buying in the Indian equities and weakness in American currency overseas boosted investor sentiment.
However, high crude prices in the international market and foreign capital outflows restricted the rupee rise, forex dealers said.
In the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened strong at 74.30 against the dollar, then gained further ground to 74.29, a rise of six paise over its previous close.
On the equity front, the BSE Sensex was trading 281.31 points higher at a fresh all-time high of 56,073.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 76.80 points to record 16,691.40.
Meanwhile, the dollar index was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 93.10.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.38 per cent to $69.29 per barrel.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham
At the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened strong at 74.30... READ MORE
-
News
Time to buy? Gold prices are in recovery mode,...
But if Fed signals imminent tapering in September, gold can fall back ... READ MORE
-
Business
MoE steps up AML drive, imposes fines on non-...
Al Janahi urged the respective establishments to cooperate fully with ... READ MORE
-
Energy
Opec+ sees no need to meet US call for more supply
Two other Opec+ sources said the latest data from Opec and from the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to adjust prices for Express...
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi travel: 6 countries removed from green...
Travellers from these six countries will need to quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Taliban vow no revenge, assure peace
The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and... READ MORE