Marjan Beach to open first phase in 2 months; development to take 10 years

Marjan Beach, a mixed-use waterfront district on Marjan Island, is expected to be completed in 10 years, with its first phase set to finish in the next two months, Marjan CEO said.

Abulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said that the first phase of Marjan Beach’s earthwork will be finished in the next two months, with key players like Wasl, Omniyat, and Beyond securing plots and sites in the beach development. Earthwork is the process of removing material, like soil, to prepare a site for building.

“It's a 10-year full programme. But, you know, we are working on first phase right now within the area,” Al Abdouli told Khaleej Times. He called it “one of the biggest master plans that ever launched in the history of Ras Al Khaimah,” with 85 million sqft of land area, 6.5 million of which are green areas and public land. The CEO was speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market, where Marjan announced its new virtual platform to view the master developer’s different projects, called the Marjan Digital Universe.

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The platform will allow potential investors to virtually interact and engage with the emirate’s evolving landscape while discovering Marjan’s masterplans and developments.

Developments on Al Marjan Island ‘firmly on track’

Al Marjan Island, the 2.7 million sqm man-made archipelagos made up of 4 islands, will host the region’s first-ever integrated gaming resort. Wynn Al Marjan, which was originally scheduled to open in March 2027, has had its opening date moved to September 2027, CEO of the Las Vegas-based luxury resort announced in August.

Al Abdouli confirmed that all of the infrastructure projects on the island are “going on track,” though he admitted that some supply chain constraints affected delivery of the projects.

Marjan Beach is one of the emirate’s most anticipated coastal developments, which will include premium homes, hospitality, cultural and lifestyle experiences. The masterplan, 60 per cent of which will be allocated for residential use, will integrate a range of commercial and residential precincts, including exclusive waterfront enclaves to family-focused neighbourhoods.